Cong demands Nadda's resignation over arrest of Meghalaya BJP leader in sex racket case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:07 IST
The Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of BJP president J P Nadda over the arrest of his party's Meghalaya unit vice-president Bernard N Marak for allegedly running a sex racket in the state.

The BJP leadership did not take any action against Marak even after he was booked and subsequently arrested in Uttar Pradesh while attempting to flee, Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said.

Marak, a former militant leader, had gone missing following a police raid – which started on the night of July 22 and ran till the next morning – on his farmhouse at Tura in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district. The Meghalaya Police said they arrested 73 people from the farmhouse and rescued six minors -- four boys and two girls.

Marak was arrested near a toll plaza at the Ghaziabad border in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a look-out notice was issued against him. The Meghalaya Police took custody of the BJP leader on Wednesday.

The Congress spokesperson claimed the police recovered explosives from Marak's farmhouse but he was still part of the BJP. Women leaders of the saffron party did not even speak up about the issue, Kumar added.

He claimed crimes and atrocities against women and girls, especially those from the weaker and oppressed sections of society, were on the rise and BJP leaders were involved.

Kumar referred to the cases of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, who was held in the Unnao rape case, and sitting MLA Goruk Pordung of the Bameng assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

''So many BJP leaders are committing crimes and atrocities against women and girls. BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign from their posts,'' the Congress spokesperson told reporters, alleging that the BJP leadership has not initiated any action against the accused.

All such leaders continue to be part of the BJP despite the serious cases against them, he alleged.

