Union Minister Ajay Bhatt reaches Lakshadweep for 3-day visit

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, has arrived in Lakshadweep on a three-day official visit.

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel officially received Bhatt on Saturday evening and held discussions on the tourism sector. The union minister will interact with the BJP workers and the fishermen on Sunday.

On Saturday, the minister visited the famed Guruvayur temple. He also interacted with various tourism stakeholders on strategies for tourism promotion in Kerala.

The Lakshadweep administration had celebrated the grand finale marking the culmination of 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047'.

It took part through video conferencing, in the grand finale event being celebrated throughout the country. The event was organized at Atal Paryavaran Bhawan, Kavaratti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the final event through video conferencing conducted at 113 locations all over the country including Kavaratti on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)