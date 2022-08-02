Outstanding accomplishment: PM on UPI recording 6 billion transactions in July
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed as an ''outstanding accomplishment'' the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recording six billion transactions in July and said it indicates the collective resolve of the people to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner.
His remarks came in response to a tweet by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying, ''UPI records 6 billion transactions in July, highest ever since 2016.'' Sitharaman also tagged a media report on it.
Responding to her tweet, Modi said, ''This is an outstanding accomplishment. It indicates the collective resolve of the people of India to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner.'' ''Digital payments were particularly helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the prime minister added.
