Cong leaders urge Maha Dy CM Fadnavis to scrap delimitation, demarcation of civic wards in Mumbai

A delegation of Congress leaders met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday with a demand to scrap the demarcation and delimitation of civic wards in Mumbai.

Without naming the Shiv Sena, Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora, who led the delegation, said it was ''immoral'' and against the Constitution to undertake delimitation and demarcation of wards for the benefit of one party.

The Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had increased the number of civic wards from 227 to 236 by merging, splitting and redrawing boundaries. The civic body last week conducted a lottery for deciding reserved seats in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and other categories ahead of the civic polls which are due this year. The BMC is the most prestigious and richest civic body in the country and the elections for it should be conducted in an impartial manner, Deora said.

''So for free and fair polls, we met Fadnavisji and demanded that the delimitation and demarcation of wards be scrapped,'' he said.

Congress MLAs Amin Patel, Zeeshan Ahmad, the party’s leader in the BMC Ravi Raja and other corporators were also present during the meeting, the party leader said.

