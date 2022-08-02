Left Menu

Ghazal singer Manhar Udhas joins BJP in Gujarat

Ghazal and playback singer Manhar Udhas joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP during its membership drive on Tuesday.Udhas 79 was inducted into the party by state BJP chief C R Paatil at the partys Gandhinagar office.Paatil also launched the singers 36th ghazal album Aasman on the occasion, a BJP release stated.Udhas said he has been a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will try his best to serve people in whatever way possible.I am happy that I am joining Narendra Modis party.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:32 IST
Ghazal singer Manhar Udhas joins BJP in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Ghazal and playback singer Manhar Udhas joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its membership drive on Tuesday.

Udhas (79) was inducted into the party by state BJP chief C R Paatil at the party's Gandhinagar office.

Paatil also launched the singer's 36th ghazal album 'Aasman' on the occasion, a BJP release stated.

Udhas said he has been a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will try his best to serve people in whatever way possible.

''I am happy that I am joining Narendra Modi's party. I have been a fan of Modi ji. My only purpose in joining the BJP is to contribute to the work being carried out by the party and Modi ji. As I am an artiste, I will also write and sing songs for the party,'' he told reporters.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in Gujarat in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022