Following are the top headlines at 9.30 PM: SPORTS SPD7 SPO-CWG-IND-LD LAWN BOWLS India's new 'Fab Four' bowls over fans with historic gold Birmingham: The Indian women lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, an unheralded quartet pulling the sport from obscurity to limelight with its inspiring show. SPF36 SPO-CWG-IND-TT India retain men's team gold with 3-1 win over Singapore Birmingham: Harmeet Desai raised his game in the decisive singles as the Indian men's table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a close fight against Singapore here on Tuesday. By Bharat Sharma SPF37 SPO-CWG-IND-LIFT-THAKUR Weightlifter Thakur strikes silver in men's 96kg Birmingham: Indian heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men's 96kg here on Tuesday. NATION DEL85 PRADHAN-LETTER-BANERJEE Take corrective action: Union Education Minister to Mamata Banerjee on teachers' recruitment scam New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing grave concern over the alleged irregularities in teachers' recruitment in the state and asking her to take corrective action. DEL91 LD MONKEYPOX Monkeypox tally rises to eight; Health Minister says work on for developing testing kits, vaccines New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The monkeypox case tally in the country reached eight on Tuesday as two more patients were reported in Kerala and Delhi, prompting states to ramp up preparations to check the spread of the infection. PAR35 RS-FM-GST No new levy on items consumed by poor; states taxed such products in pre-GST era: FM Sitharaman New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said GST Council has not imposed any new levy on essential items consumed by the poor, though such products were taxed in one form or the other by almost all states in the pre-GST era. PAR14 PAR-DEBATE-PRICE RISE Oppn asks govt to acknowledge problem of price rise to fix it, BJP puts blame on global changes New Delhi: Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday appealed to the government to acknowledge the problem of rising inflation affecting the poor in India in order to fix it, but the ruling BJP asserted that it is a problem arisen due to global development beyond the control of any country.

DEL83 INDIA-MALDIVES-PROJECT Modi, Solih virtually kick-start work on Greater Male connectivity project New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday kick-started the India-funded Greater Male connectivity project, billed as the largest infrastructure initiative in the island nation. DEL73 ED-RAIDS-LD REAX ED raids on Herald assets: Cong slams 'vendetta politics'; BJP says law will take its own course New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate raids at the head office of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper here and other locations evoked a sharp reaction from the Opposition party which condemned the action as ''vendetta politics'', even as the ruling BJP asserted that law would take its own course. CAL14 WB-MLAS-BIZMAN-RAID CID raids Kolkata bizman who 'delivered' cash to Jharkhand Congress MLAs Kolkata: The cash recovered from the three arrested Jharkhand Congress MLAs was delivered to them by a Kolkata-based businessman through hawala, a senior CID officer said on Tuesday. MDS19 KL-3RDLD RAINS Heavy rains in Ker: Red alert in 10 districts, 6 deaths, thousands relocated to camps Thiruvananthapuram: A red alert was declared by the IMD in 10 districts of Kerala where incessant rains on Tuesday caused six deaths, landslides, rise in water levels and relocation of thousands to relief camps in various parts of the state. BUSINESS DEL82 BIZ-TRADE India's exports dips marginally to USD 35.24 billion in July New Delhi: India's exports dipped marginally by 0.76 per cent to USD 35.24 billion in July, though the trade deficit tripled to USD 31.02 billion during the month, according to official data revealed on Tuesday. LEGAL LGD12 SC-ED-LD DIRECTOR SC seeks response of Centre, CVC on pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED chief New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in 10 days on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years. FOREIGN FGN90 CHINA-PELOSI-LD REAX As Pelosi's lands in Taiwan, China warns her visit will have 'severe impact' on ties with US Beijing: China on Tuesday warned that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan disregarding its stern warnings will have a ''severe impact'' on bilateral ties and her move ''gravely undermines'' regional peace and stability, as the official media here reported air and ground movement of troops in the Taiwan Straits. By K J M Varma PTI RDT RDT

