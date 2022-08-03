Ukraine's Zelenskiy says fighting in parts of Donbas region is 'just hell'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said that despite U.S. supplies of rocket artillery, Kyiv's forces could not yet overcome Russian advantages in heavy guns and manpower.

"This is very much felt in combat, especially in the Donbas. ... It is just hell there. Words cannot describe it," he said in a late-night address.

