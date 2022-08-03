Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says fighting in parts of Donbas region is 'just hell'

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 00:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said that despite U.S. supplies of rocket artillery, Kyiv's forces could not yet overcome Russian advantages in heavy guns and manpower.

"This is very much felt in combat, especially in the Donbas. ... It is just hell there. Words cannot describe it," he said in a late-night address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

