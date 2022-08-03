Telangana BJP leader claims numerous TRS, Congress legislators to join party

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Natcharaju Venkata Subhash on Tuesday, while stating that the people of the state will give a chance to the party in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled next year, claimed that numerous MLAs from ruling TRS and Opposition Congress will join the BJP. "TRS MLAs are unable to go to their respective constituencies because of the false promises which KCR made, as they cannot face the public ire. They have decided that around 15 to 18 TRS MLAs will join the BJP. Not only from TRS, but around five MLAs from Congress have also given their consent. According to their time, they are going to join," Subhash told ANI.

"In this connection, it is very clear and evident that BJP where Praja Sangrama yatra of Bandi Sanjay, where huge crowd joined shows that people are very confident that only BJP will fulfil the aspirations of Telangana people and many people have decided to because there is a double engine government at the centre," he added. The BJP leader stated that the people of the state will vote for the party as they have given chance to all the political parties except for the BJP.

"In the upcoming days the people of Telangana have decided to vote for the Bharatiya Janata party because they have given chance to all the political parties except BJP, under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Telangana have decided that BJP is the only party that will fulfil the aspirations of Telangana," he said. Meanwhile, BJP Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar embarked on phase three of Praja Sangrama Yatra on Tuesday to "expose the misdeeds and corrupt rule" of the state government, said party leader P Sudhakar Reddy.

"In Telangana, the TRS government totally failed under the leadership of CM KCR. They are busy with selfish political games. He was there in Delhi for seven days and nobody knows for what he went to Delhi, he only met a couple of leaders like Akhilesh Yadav," said Reddy while speaking to ANI. The BJP leader said that the people from every section of the society are facing problems in Telangana.

"Every section of people is facing problems, one side IIIT students in Basara and other side food poisoning incidents are also reported. People are still facing hardships in Bhadrachalam with recent floods," he said. Calling the TRS government a "total failure", the BJP state chief alleged that KCR made false promises.

"The TRS government is a total failure government and farmers are not getting loans and it is very unfortunate as many false promises were given. They also allege that the Centre is not giving any money, instead of accepting their failures, they want to throw mud at the central government," he said. (ANI)

