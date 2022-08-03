Women aged between 18-60 to get Rs 1,500 per month if Cong forms govt in HP: Agnihotri
All women aged between 18 and 60 will be given Rs 1,500 per month if the Congress comes to power in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, said senior party leader Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday.
Agnihotri, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, gave this information in a Facebook post.
''All women aged between 18 and 60 will be given Rs 1,500 per month soon after the formation of the Congress government in the state,'' he said in his Hindi post.
