Women aged between 18-60 to get Rs 1,500 per month if Cong forms govt in HP: Agnihotri

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-08-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 14:59 IST
All women aged between 18 and 60 will be given Rs 1,500 per month if the Congress comes to power in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, said senior party leader Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday.

Agnihotri, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, gave this information in a Facebook post.

''All women aged between 18 and 60 will be given Rs 1,500 per month soon after the formation of the Congress government in the state,'' he said in his Hindi post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

