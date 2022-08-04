Left Menu

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 04-08-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 14:14 IST
Blinken says U.S. wants 'strong, positive' ties with China ally Cambodia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday told Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen that Washington wanted a "strong, positive relationship" between their two countries.

The United States and Cambodia have had a frosty relationship in recent years, with Washington fiercely critical of Hun Sen's ongoing crackdown on his political opposition and increasingly wary of his increasing engagement with China's military.

