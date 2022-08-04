Maha: Cong ZP leader joins BJP in Aurangabad
Former Congress zilla parishad president Meena Shelke and her husband joined the BJP on Thursday in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city.
She became a ZP member from Karmad circle here on 2017 and then became ZP president in 2020. Shelke held the post till the ZP's tenure ended in March this year.
She joined the BJP in the presence of BJP Phulambri MLA Haribhau Bagde, who said the induction will strengthen the party.
