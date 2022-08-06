Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 20:23 IST
PM Modi meets vice president-elect Dhankhar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday evening to congratulate him on his win.

BJP president J P Nadda also met Dhankhar at the residence of Union minister Pralhad Joshi here.

The meetings came soon after Dhankhar was declared winner in the vice presidential election with 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

