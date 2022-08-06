PM Modi meets vice president-elect Dhankhar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday evening to congratulate him on his win.
BJP president J P Nadda also met Dhankhar at the residence of Union minister Pralhad Joshi here.
The meetings came soon after Dhankhar was declared winner in the vice presidential election with 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
