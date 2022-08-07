Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 13:47 IST
HM Shah greets people on National Handloom Day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
On National Handloom Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked everyone to promote the country's handloom heritage and empower the weavers, especially women.

Shah said India's handloom sector signifies the rich and diverse cultural heritage.

He said in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 on this day and to revive the ancient Indian art.

"It is also aimed at encouraging the countrymen to use handloom products woven by the indigenous weavers. On this 8th National Handloom Day, let us join hands to further the Modi government's resolve to preserve and promote our handloom heritage and empower our handloom weavers, especially women," he said in a message.

