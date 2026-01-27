Vandalism Shakes Sikrawar: Ambedkar Statue Targeted
A statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar was vandalized in Sikrawar village, sparking a police investigation. Villagers found the damage near the local panchayat building and reported it. Authorities are working on installing a new statue and ensuring peace while pursuing legal action against the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar was allegedly vandalized by unknown individuals in Sikrawar village, according to local police. The incident occurred Monday night near the panchayat building.
Circle Officer (Sadar) Raj Sonkar confirmed that police were alerted Tuesday morning following villagers' reports. A significant police presence was deployed to the scene.
The authorities have initiated an investigation and plan to install a new statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The area remains calm as police continue their search for the responsible parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Odisha: Alleged Suicide Following Village Humiliation
Nanded Police Leads Maharashtra in E-Governance Reforms
Pune Police Bust Narcotics Ring with Inside Cop Involvement
Cyber Crackdown: Six Arrested in Telangana Fraud Investigation
Delhi Police Constable Attack Suspects Nabbed After Dramatic Chase