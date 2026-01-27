Vandalism Shakes Sikrawar: Ambedkar Statue Targeted

A statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar was allegedly vandalized by unknown individuals in Sikrawar village, according to local police. The incident occurred Monday night near the panchayat building.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Raj Sonkar confirmed that police were alerted Tuesday morning following villagers' reports. A significant police presence was deployed to the scene.

The authorities have initiated an investigation and plan to install a new statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The area remains calm as police continue their search for the responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)