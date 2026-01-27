Left Menu

Vandalism Shakes Sikrawar: Ambedkar Statue Targeted

A statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar was vandalized in Sikrawar village, sparking a police investigation. Villagers found the damage near the local panchayat building and reported it. Authorities are working on installing a new statue and ensuring peace while pursuing legal action against the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:03 IST
Vandalism Shakes Sikrawar: Ambedkar Statue Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar was allegedly vandalized by unknown individuals in Sikrawar village, according to local police. The incident occurred Monday night near the panchayat building.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Raj Sonkar confirmed that police were alerted Tuesday morning following villagers' reports. A significant police presence was deployed to the scene.

The authorities have initiated an investigation and plan to install a new statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The area remains calm as police continue their search for the responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026