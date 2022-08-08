Left Menu

Reuters | Dover | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:03 IST
Biden says he is concerned about China's moves around Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but is concerned about China's actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

"I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left for a visit to flood-ravaged Kentucky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

