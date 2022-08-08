Biden says he is concerned about China's moves around Taiwan
Reuters | Dover | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but is concerned about China's actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.
"I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left for a visit to flood-ravaged Kentucky.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Biden
- Taiwan
- Kentucky
- Joe Biden
- Nancy Pelosi
- China
- House of Representatives
- Taipei
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Death toll climbs to 16 in Kentucky floods, governor says
Kentucky floods kill 8, more deaths expected, governor says
Kentucky floods kill at least 26, number to keep rising, governor says
Kentucky flooding leaves at least 15 dead, governor says
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25