Following are the top headlines at 9.10 PM: NATION PAR32 LD PAR SESSION Marred by frequent disruptions, Monsoon session of Parliament ends four days before schedule New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on Monday, four days ahead of schedule, after continued disruptions during the last three weeks over issues like price rise, suspension of 27 MPs, the controversial ''Rashtrapatni'' remark and the Enforcement Directorate's action. PAR30 RS-NAIDU REMARKS Never aspired to be President, won't become a dissident: Naidu at his farewell New Delhi: Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he never aspired to be the President and will not turn into a ''dissident'', but will continue to remain connected with people and interact with them. DEL79 LDALL TYAGI Noida politician case: UP govt uses bulldozer to remove encroachment in society, 6 cops suspended Noida: Uttar Pradesh government Monday used a bulldozer to raze illegal construction outside the ground floor apartment of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting a woman resident in his housing society here. DEL73 JK-NIA-LD RAIDS NIA carries out raids in Doda, Jammu against JeI members in terror-funding case Jammu/Doda: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at multiple places in Jammu and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir against members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in a terror-funding case, officials said. DEL70 PM-NAIDU-FAREWELL People will keep calling him for something or other: PM at Vice-Prez Naidu's farewell New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said as far as he knew outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other. CAL28 BH-LD ALL JD(U) As political crisis brews in Bihar, opposition ready to embrace Nitish if he ditches BJP Patna/Kolkata/New Delhi: Amid a brewing political crisis in Bihar, the leading opposition party RJD on Monday said it was ready to “embrace” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) if he broke ranks with the BJP. BOM23 MH-COURT-RAUT-2ND LD CUSTODY Money laundering case: Mumbai court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody Mumbai: A special court here on Monday remanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

BOM21 MH-CABINET-2ND LD EXPANSION Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde to expand two-member ministry on Aug 9 Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will expand his 40-day-old ministry on August 9, he said on Monday. DEL72 MOE-2NDLD JEE-MAIN JEE-Main: 24 candidates score perfect 100; result of 5 students withheld for using unfair means New Delhi: Twenty-four candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency.

DEL55 RAHUL-QUIT INDIA-ANNIV Another 'do or die' movement like one launched in 1942 needed against 'dictatorial' govt: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said another 'do or die' movement like the one launched in 1942 is needed against the present ''dictatorial government'', and asserted that dictatorship, inflation and unemployment will have to quit India. LEGAL LGD13 UP-COURT-LD MINISTER UP minister sentenced to 1 yr in jail in Arms Act case; gets bail Kanpur: A district court here on Monday sentenced Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan to one year of imprisonment in an over three-decade-old Arms Act case. LGD19 SC-LAWYERS-COST Top court should not always interfere with HC's decisions imposing costs on lawyers: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it should not always interfere with the orders of the High Courts' imposing costs on lawyers, who level baseless allegations against judges.

FOREIGN FGN51 CHINA-TAIWAN-2NDLD DRILLS China's PLA extends unprecedented military drills around Taiwan Beijing: China on Monday stepped up its unprecedented military drills around Taiwan, staging fresh exercises and extending the schedule of its war games launched in retaliation to the visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei by attempting to strangle the self-ruled island. By K J M Varma FGN46 BANGLA-INDIA-PORT Bangladesh's Mongla seaport receives 1st Indian ship with transshipment goods for landlocked Northeast India Dhaka: Bangladesh’s southwestern Mongla seaport on Monday received the first Indian vessel with cargo to be transshipped by road to India’s landlocked northeastern region under a bilateral agreement signed four years ago. By Anisur Rahman SPORTS SPF30 SPO-CWG-IND-WRAP Shuttlers, paddlers dazzle on last day; hockey team fizzles out; India finish 4th with 22 gold Birmingham: Led by the iconic PV Sindhu, Indian shuttlers owned the badminton arena by winning all three titles on offer on the day while paddler Sharath Kamal yet again reminded everyone of his class and awe-inspiring longevity with a coruscating show, as the country wrapped up its CWG campaign with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth.

