BSP chief Mayawati appeals to people to hoist national flag in their homes

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to people to hoist the national flag in their homes to celebrate 75 years of independence.The Indian tricolour reminds everyone of the pride of the country and every working Indian.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to people to hoist the national flag in their homes to celebrate 75 years of independence.

''The Indian tricolor reminds everyone of the pride of the country and every working Indian. A common man may not be able to express it in quest of his livelihood but he always respects the national flag with all his heart,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Now that the whole country is celebrating 75 years of independence from British slavery, on this special occasion, all the countrymen must display their happiness by putting the tricolor flag in their homes. This is the appeal of the BSP,'' she added in a separate tweet.

While the BJP is running a ''har ghar tiranga'' campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party will kickstart a ''tiranga campaign'' from Kannauj on Tuesday.

