Opposition in Puducherry accuses LG of running "parallel govt", asks CM's resignation

The Opposition political party in Puducherry alleged on Wednesday that Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan was running a "parallel government" in the Union Territory and asked its Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy to resign like Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:41 IST
LoP in Puducherry R Savi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Opposition political party in Puducherry alleged on Wednesday that Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan was running a "parallel government" in the Union Territory and asked its Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy to resign like Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "Rajbhavan has become a political place. Lt Governor is running a parallel government. CM Rangaswamy should resign and go like Nitish Kumar in Bihar," said Leader of Opposition R Siva.

Recently, the MLAs of Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) arrived at the Puducherry Legislative Assembly hall wearing black clothes to mark a protest against the Puducherry Lt Governor Soundararajan. Soon after expressing their anger, the MLAs walked out of the Assembly, where the Budget session commenced earlier today.

R Siva further said that everyone was happy after Soundarajan was announced the Lt Governor with the hopes for the welfare of Tamilians, as she herself hailed from a Tamil background. "She had visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers, but only for political reasons. Even the Chief Minister met PM Modi, but there is no growth in the state," Siva alleged.

"Only interim budget is framed till date and no funds have been allotted to Puducherry so far. Infact, the ones we used to get earlier have also decreased," he added mentioning the significant shutdown of various industries and job loss in the Union Territory. (ANI)

