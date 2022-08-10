Left Menu

Nadda to be on two-day Tripura visit from Aug 27

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:00 IST
Nadda to be on two-day Tripura visit from Aug 27
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Agartala on August 27 on a two-day visit to Tripura to oversee organisational activities, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

The visit assumes significance in view of next year's assembly elections.

"Nadda ji will be in Tripura to oversee the party's preparedness for the 2023 assembly elections," BJP state vice-president and MP Rebati Tripura said.

The BJP chief will likely preside over an officer bearers' meeting and a core committee meeting during his Tripura tour.

"We are also trying to organise a rally, which will be addressed by Nadda ji," Rebati said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, on a recent visit to New Delhi, had met Nadda and briefed him about the state's present political scenario and organisational activities.

Earlier, Nadda had cancelled visits to the state twice due to the Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022