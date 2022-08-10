Nadda to be on two-day Tripura visit from Aug 27

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Agartala on August 27 on a two-day visit to Tripura to oversee organisational activities, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

The visit assumes significance in view of next year's assembly elections.

"Nadda ji will be in Tripura to oversee the party's preparedness for the 2023 assembly elections," BJP state vice-president and MP Rebati Tripura said.

The BJP chief will likely preside over an officer bearers' meeting and a core committee meeting during his Tripura tour.

"We are also trying to organise a rally, which will be addressed by Nadda ji," Rebati said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, on a recent visit to New Delhi, had met Nadda and briefed him about the state's present political scenario and organisational activities.

Earlier, Nadda had cancelled visits to the state twice due to the Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)