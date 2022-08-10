Left Menu

Italy's Meloni, leading in polls, says she is no threat

Meloni underlined her party's commitment to the West and her condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a thorny issue for the conservative bloc due to the historically close ties of Salvini and Berlusconi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni - who often attacks Brussels "bureaucrats" and whose party has been labelled eurosceptic by many analysts - denied any plans to quit the euro and pledged not to jeopardise Rome's roadmap to obtain billions in post-pandemic EU funds.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-08-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 21:50 IST
Italy's Meloni, leading in polls, says she is no threat
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni recorded a video message in three languages on Wednesday to reassure Italy's partners a right-wing government led by her would not threaten financial stability and would stick to Rome's traditional alliances.

Italy's conservative bloc, which also includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, is well placed to win an outright majority at an election scheduled for Sept. 25, according to a study on Tuesday. Meloni tops the polls and looks on track to become prime minister. However, some analysts have cast doubt over her suitability for the role because her party traces its roots back to a post-fascist movement.

Meloni dismissed as "nonsense" claims that she would head an authoritarian government, saying such views are "inspired by the powerful media circuit of the left." She did not elaborate. "The Italian right has handed fascism over to history for decades now, unambiguously condemning the suppression of democracy and the ignominious anti-Jewish laws," she said in a video message sent to foreign media in English, French and Spanish.

"We fiercely oppose any anti-democratic drift with words of firmness that we do not always find in the Italian and European left," she added. Meloni underlined her party's commitment to the West and her condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a thorny issue for the conservative bloc due to the historically close ties of Salvini and Berlusconi with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meloni - who often attacks Brussels "bureaucrats" and whose party has been labelled eurosceptic by many analysts - denied any plans to quit the euro and pledged not to jeopardise Rome's roadmap to obtain billions in post-pandemic EU funds. Meloni, who was the main opposition to Mario Draghi's "national unity" government, said the Recovery Plan drawn up by Draghi could be improved on, and that its failings were due to his quarrelsome coalition.

"That is why Italy needs a united and clear-minded government that will not only avoid wasting a euro of this money but also foster investments and growth in our country," Meloni said. ($1 = 0.9704 euros) (editing by Gavin Jones and Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022