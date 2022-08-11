UK-UAE coordination on Ukraine important for the world, Boris Johnson says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on a call that cooperation between the two countries on Ukraine and regional stability was "hugely important for the world", Johnson's spokesperson said.
"The Prime Minister praised the Crown Prince's success in bringing prosperity to both the UAE and the Gulf more generally," the Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.
"He (Johnson) expressed his confidence that this cooperation will continue in the years ahead."
