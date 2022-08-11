Left Menu

Maha Cong chief objects to Council LoP post going to Sena; warns that MVA alliance not 'permanent'

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday expressed disappointment over the post of Leader of Opposition LoP in the state Legislative Council going to the Shiv Sena, and warned that the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA alliance was not permanent.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:05 IST
Maha Cong chief objects to Council LoP post going to Sena; warns that MVA alliance not 'permanent'
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday expressed disappointment over the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Legislative Council going to the Shiv Sena, and warned that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was ''not permanent''. He alleged that the decision about the Council LoP post was taken without keeping his party in the loop. Patole also said that the government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis in the state came into being using central agencies and money and it would not survive for a long time.

He was in Aurangabad to launch the Tiranga Yatra programme organised by the Congress. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, he objected to Shiv Sena's Ambadas Danve being appointed as the LoP of the Council. ''The post of LoP in Assembly has been given to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while that of the Deputy Speaker of Council to the Shiv Sena. Therefore, we were of the view that the Congress should get this (Council LoP) post. But this decision was taken without taking us into consideration. We shall take up the issue,'' he said. ''We are ready to talk and go further. If they (Sena) don't want to talk, then it is their concern. We had formed an alliance with them in a different situation. It is not our natural or permanent alliance,'' Patole said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - came into being after the 2019 Assembly poll results. The MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed on June 29 after Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party leadership with 39 MLAs. On the Shinde-Fadnavis dispensation, he claimed that the government was formed through the use of central agencies and money, and hence it would not survive for long. ''The expansion of the cabinet happened 39 days after the government was formed. It has been the tradition of Maharashtra that portfolios are allocated immediately. But now, they are yet to be decided, which shows how the fight for plum ministries must be on,'' Patole added.

Slamming the government over its decision to release money for the bullet train project, he said the farmers in the state are in trouble due to excess rain, but the government released Rs 6,500 crore for this project. This government is trying to please the leaders from Gujarat, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022