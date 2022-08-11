Maha Cong chief objects to Council LoP post going to Sena; warns that MVA alliance not 'permanent'

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday expressed disappointment over the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Legislative Council going to the Shiv Sena, and warned that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was ''not permanent''. He alleged that the decision about the Council LoP post was taken without keeping his party in the loop. Patole also said that the government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis in the state came into being using central agencies and money and it would not survive for a long time.

He was in Aurangabad to launch the Tiranga Yatra programme organised by the Congress. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, he objected to Shiv Sena's Ambadas Danve being appointed as the LoP of the Council. ''The post of LoP in Assembly has been given to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while that of the Deputy Speaker of Council to the Shiv Sena. Therefore, we were of the view that the Congress should get this (Council LoP) post. But this decision was taken without taking us into consideration. We shall take up the issue,'' he said. ''We are ready to talk and go further. If they (Sena) don't want to talk, then it is their concern. We had formed an alliance with them in a different situation. It is not our natural or permanent alliance,'' Patole said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - came into being after the 2019 Assembly poll results. The MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed on June 29 after Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party leadership with 39 MLAs. On the Shinde-Fadnavis dispensation, he claimed that the government was formed through the use of central agencies and money, and hence it would not survive for long. ''The expansion of the cabinet happened 39 days after the government was formed. It has been the tradition of Maharashtra that portfolios are allocated immediately. But now, they are yet to be decided, which shows how the fight for plum ministries must be on,'' Patole added.

Slamming the government over its decision to release money for the bullet train project, he said the farmers in the state are in trouble due to excess rain, but the government released Rs 6,500 crore for this project. This government is trying to please the leaders from Gujarat, he alleged.

