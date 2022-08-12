Senior TMC leader Pawan K Varma resigns from party

Left Menu

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Pawan K Varma on Friday tendered his resignation to party president Mamata Banerjee.His resignation came days after Nitish Kumar returned to the Mahagathbandhan, breaking Janata Dal Uniteds alliance with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.Varma took to Twitter and wrote, Please accept my resignation from the AITCofficial.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:41 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Pawan K Varma on Friday tendered his resignation to party president Mamata Banerjee.

His resignation came days after Nitish Kumar returned to the Mahagathbandhan, breaking Janata Dal (United)'s alliance with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

Varma took to Twitter and wrote, ''Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards.'' Varma, a former JD(U) MP, had joined the TMC last year, saying it was the need of the hour to work towards strengthening the Opposition.

Varma and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were expelled from the JDU in 2020 when they vehemently opposed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

