Left Menu

Paraguay VP Velazquez to quit after U.S. accuses him of corruption

"I am speaking with a clear conscience." The U.S. State Department accused Velazquez earlier on Friday of involvement in significant acts of corruption. Velazquez's immediate family members were also blacklisted in Blinken's statement. The state department in July accused former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes of "significant corruption" and of obstructing a cross-border criminal investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 20:25 IST
Paraguay VP Velazquez to quit after U.S. accuses him of corruption

Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez on Friday said he would resign and withdraw his candidacy for the presidency, after being blacklisted by the United States for alleged "significant" acts of corruption.

Velazquez denied the accusation but said that, to "protect" his party, he would submit his resignation next week. "I speak with the calm that my behavior gives me, because I did not do what they are accusing me of," he told local radio station Monumental. "I am speaking with a clear conscience."

The U.S. State Department accused Velazquez earlier on Friday of involvement in significant acts of corruption. A statement from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that a Valazquez associate had offered a bribe to a Paraguayan public official in order to "obstruct an investigation that threatened the Vice President and his financial interests."

The offered bribe was above $1 million, the U.S. ambassador to Paraguay, Marc Ostfield, said in a statement. Velazquez's immediate family members were also blacklisted in Blinken's statement.

The state department in July accused former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes of "significant corruption" and of obstructing a cross-border criminal investigation. He dismissed the accusations at the time as "unfounded and unjust."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022