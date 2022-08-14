Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL58 DAY-PRESIDENT ADDRESS President Murmu hails India's achievements in overcoming COVID-19 crisis, reducing disparities in maiden address to nation New Delhi: India has helped the world discover the true potential of democracy and the keyword for the country today is compassion for the downtrodden, needy and those on the margins, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday. DEL43 SUSHIL MODI-INTERVIEW Kumar has no standing before PM Narendra Modi, both Mandal and Kamandal are with BJP: Sushil Modi New Delhi: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said on Sunday and asserted that BJP now enjoys the support of both ''Mandal'' and ''Kamandal''. By Jatin Takkar DEL45 DAY-VP Independence Day an occasion to remember freedom fighters, builders of modern India: VP Dhankhar New Delhi: Independence Day is an occasion to remember the valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice brought us freedom and the builders of modern India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday. DEL48 COMMONWEALTH-INDIA-2NDLD-LANKA India's generous and multi-faceted assistance to Sri Lanka heartening: Commonwealth Secretary General New Delhi: India's ''generous'' and ''multi-faceted'' assistance to Sri Lanka to help it deal with its unprecedented economic crisis is ''heartening'', Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said here. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan BOM35 MH-CABINET-2NDLD PORTFOLIOS Maha CM Shinde allocates portfolios; BJP bags key ministries, Fadnavis gets Home & Finance Mumbai: Five days after the induction of 18 ministers into his cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday distributed portfolios, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting several key ministries, including the Home and Finance that will be handled by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. MDS6 TN-LANKA-SHIP-SONOWAL India well-equipped to handle challenges: Union Minister on Colombo allowing Chinese ship to dock Chennai: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday asserted that India is well equipped to handle any kind of challenges that may arise in the wake of Sri Lanka allowing a high-tech Chinese 'research' ship to dock in its waters.

DEL61 DAY-LD SECURITY From Delhi to Kashmir---heavy security blanket for 76th Independence Day celebration New Delhi: India has not only been decked in tricolour hues in the lead up to the 76th Independence Day celebrations, but also put under a heavy security blanket, right from Delhi, the epicentre of the mega celebrations, to Jammu and Kashmir.

DEL40 KA-NEHRU-AD-LD CONG Non-inclusion of Nehru in K'taka govt ad, Siddaramaiah calls CM Bommai 'RSS slave' Bengaluru/New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday took a strong exception to the exclusion of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Karnataka government's newspaper advertisement on freedom fighters and termed the BJP action ''pathetic''. DEL57 RAHUL-HATHRAS-UP Hathras victim's family torture continues even after 2 years: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a report claiming that his government was not keeping its promise of providing a job and a house to the family of the 2020 Hathras gang-rape victim. BUSINESS DEL60 BIZ-4THLD JHUNHUNWALA-DEAD India's 'Warren Buffett' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62 Mumbai: Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, died here Sunday morning. LEGAL LGD2 LOK-ADALAT Over one crore cases settled in National Lok Adalat in a day: NALSA New Delhi: Over one crore disputes were settled in the third National Lok Adalat of this year, recording a total settlement amount of Rs 90 billion, the National Legal Services Authority said. FOREIGN FGN39 UK-ROWLING-THREAT 'You are next': Author JK Rowling receives death threat over Salman Rushdie tweet London: The police in Scotland on Sunday said they are investigating an online threat, believed to be from Pakistan, made to Harry Potter author J K Rowling in the wake of her support for Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie following his stabbing at a literary event in New York state. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT

