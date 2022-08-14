Left Menu

Nadda takes part in silent procession to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 21:05 IST
Nadda takes part in silent procession to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday participated in a silent procession here in remembrance of India's Partition in 1947 and the tragedy associated with it.

The procession from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place also saw the participation of Union ministers Piyush Goel and Anurag Thakur, BJP vice president Vaijayanti Panda, the party’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta and ex-Union minister Harsh Vardhan, among others.

Holding the national flag, the participants marched silently to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, paying homage to people who died during Partition.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

India will celebrate its Independence Day on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022