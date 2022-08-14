Nadda takes part in silent procession to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday participated in a silent procession here in remembrance of India's Partition in 1947 and the tragedy associated with it.

The procession from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place also saw the participation of Union ministers Piyush Goel and Anurag Thakur, BJP vice president Vaijayanti Panda, the party’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta and ex-Union minister Harsh Vardhan, among others.

Holding the national flag, the participants marched silently to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, paying homage to people who died during Partition.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

India will celebrate its Independence Day on Monday.

