Nepotism and corruption two big challenges before country, have to fight them together: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the two big challenges before the country are nepotism and dynasty, and corruption, asserting that ''we have to fight'' against these together.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi described nepotism as an ''evil'' and said the country needs to come together against it.

''We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work for the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of New India,'' he said.

''When I talk about nepotism and dynasty, people think I am talking about politics only. No, unfortunately this evil of politics has nurtured nepotism in every institution,'' Modi said.

He further said that to cleanse every institute of India, opportunities should be given to people who deserve it.

''We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption,'' he added.

Modi further said the nation shows ''anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted''.

''Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalising the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at an optimum pace,'' he said.

Modi in his speech emphasised on the fight against corruption and nepotism or dynasty, the two big challenges before the country.

''We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, we detected black money using Aadhaar, DBT and mobile.''

