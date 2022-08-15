People's aspirations on rise, we can't wait anymore to fulfil them: PM Modi
Be it the Centre or states, governments will have to work to realise the aspirations of the people of the country as they can not wait anymore to see their dreams being fulfilled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, he said an aspirational society is very precious for any country and in India, peoples aspirations are on the rise.Aspirations are on the rise in every section of the society.
- Country:
- India
Be it the Centre or states, governments will have to work to realise the aspirations of the people of the country as they can not wait anymore to see their dreams being fulfilled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, he said an aspirational society is very precious for any country and in India, people's aspirations are on the rise.
''Aspirations are on the rise in every section of the society. Every citizen wants a change, wants to see it happening in front of their eyes and is not ready to wait anymore,'' the prime minister said.
People want to progress with speed and they are not ready to ''force their coming generations wait for it'', he said.
''Be it the Centre, states or local self-governance institutions, each of them will have to address the demands of the aspirational society,'' Modi said. ''We cannot wait anymore to fulfil their aspirations,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Independence Day
- Modi
- India
ALSO READ
BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP's PM candidate: Amit Shah
India & Maldives ink six pacts following talks between PM Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote to elect India's next Vice President
As much I know Venkaiah Ji, I don't think his farewell is possible as people will keep calling him for something or other: PM Narendra Modi.