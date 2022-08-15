Left Menu

People's aspirations on rise, we can't wait anymore to fulfil them: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 09:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ramparts of Red Fort (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Be it the Centre or states, governments will have to work to realise the aspirations of the people of the country as they can not wait anymore to see their dreams being fulfilled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, he said an aspirational society is very precious for any country and in India, people's aspirations are on the rise.

''Aspirations are on the rise in every section of the society. Every citizen wants a change, wants to see it happening in front of their eyes and is not ready to wait anymore,'' the prime minister said.

People want to progress with speed and they are not ready to ''force their coming generations wait for it'', he said.

''Be it the Centre, states or local self-governance institutions, each of them will have to address the demands of the aspirational society,'' Modi said. ''We cannot wait anymore to fulfil their aspirations,'' he added.

