BJP MP writes to PM Modi urging inclusion of Partition Horror Remembrance Day in history curriculum

Bhartiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the significance of 'August 14-Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' should be taught to school students as a part of their history curriculum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 10:55 IST
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhartiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the significance of 'August 14-Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' should be taught to school students as a part of their history curriculum. Harnath Singh Yadav BJP MP in a letter to PM said, "In my view, the complete authentic knowledge of the most brutal incident of the world should be passed to the present and future generations of India. This is possible only when a complete picture of the 'horrors of Partition 1947'added to the history curriculum and taught to the children."

BJP MP Yadav also cited PM Modi's take on the partition of the country. "You yourself said that the pain of Partition can never be forgotten, the 'horrors of Partition remembrance Day' on August 14 every year not only inspires us to eliminate the poison of discrimination but also Strengthen the national unity," the letter said.

He also highlighted that the Indian population must know the background and reason behind the partition. "Most of the population of the country was born post-independence. Why the country was divided? What was the background behind the partition? what was the reality of the partition that millions of people bear? who was responsible for the partition? There is no factual literature available to give accurate information on it so this should be included in the textbook," he stressed.

PM Modi had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947. "Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

