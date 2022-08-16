Seven killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Seven ITBP jawans died and 32 security personnel were injured when the bus in which they were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty fell into a deep gorge apparently after a brake failure near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police bus, carrying 37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and two policemen, was on its way to the police control room here from Chandanwari when it met with the accident at around 9.40 am nearly six kilometres from Pahalgam.

Images from the accident site showed the badly mangled bus lying on the riverbed while rescuers looked for victims on the rocky terrain. Other security personnel in the convoy rushed immediately to help their colleagues after the bus rolled down about 60 metres. Locals and tourists in the area also assisted in the evacuation.

While two ITBP personnel died on the spot, five others succumbed to their injuries later, the officials said.

They said it was a major accident and all the other jawans on the bus too have suffered injuries. The condition of eight of them is stated to be critical. They have been evacuated to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The remaining injured are being treated at the Anantnag district hospital, the officials said.

According to preliminary information, it appears that the brakes failed, but the exact reason will be known after an investigation, an ITBP spokesperson said in Delhi. The area has treacherous winding roads and had been receiving rainfall, local residents said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders condoled the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

''I'm deeply saddened by the tragic accident in J&K where 7 ITBP personnel lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Bereaved. I stand with them in this hour of grief. We are taking care of the injured & wish for their speedy recovery,'' Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General of ITBP, tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Army hospital at Srinagar and met the injured ITBP personnel.

He said all possible assistance is being provided to the injured.

Several Union ministers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to express their condolences.

''... I send my condolences to the families & colleagues of the brave ITBP jawans killed in an accident in Pahalgam today. A number of ITBP personnel have been injured. I send my best wishes for their speedy & complete recovery,'' Abdullah said.

