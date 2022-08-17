Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-backed Hageman, NBC News project
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 07:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
Representative Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, lost the Republican Party primary to run again for Congress to Harriet Hageman, a lawyer endorsed by the former president, NBC News projected on Tuesday.
Cheney, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, has held the seat since 2017 but attracted Trump's ire after voting for his impeachment last year and playing a leading role on the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liz Cheney
- U.S.
- NBC News
- Trump
- Harriet Hageman
- Donald Trump
- Congress
- Dick Cheney
- Cheney
- Republican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to attend key Congress meeting in Karnataka on Tuesday
Jharkhand crisis: Assam CM Himanta Sarma hits back at Congress, says "Like Quattrocchi Filing Case Against Bofors"
ED raids 12 locations including office of Congress-owned National Herald newspaper in Delhi in money laundering case: official sources.
Haryana: Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Aug 4
Haryana: Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi to join BJP on Aug 4