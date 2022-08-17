Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL93 LDALL ROHINGYA MHA says no move to shift Rohingyas to EWS flats, contradicts Hardeep Puri's tweet New Delhi: Hours after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Rohingya refugees in the national capital will be shifted to flats for economically weaker section, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday denied any such move and directed the Delhi government to ensure that ''illegal foreigners'' remain in detention centres pending their extradition. LGD25 SC-2NDLD FOOTBALL SC asks Centre to take ''pro-active'' role to lift FIFA'S AIFF suspension, ensure hosting of U-17 Women's World Cup in India New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to take a ''pro-active'' role in getting the world football governing body FIFA's suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) lifted and facilitating the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India.

DEL100 BJP-4THLD BOARD Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP parliamentary board, Yediyurappa among six new members New Delhi: In a major shake-up, the BJP on Wednesday dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, and brought in six new members, including Karnataka leader B S Yediyurappa and Iqbal Singh Lalpura, first Sikh representative.

DEL101 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD MISSION Kejriwal launches 'national mission', to travel across country to rally people's support New Delhi: With an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday formally unveiled his Aam Aadmi Party's national ambition with the launch of ‘Make India No 1’ campaign, saying the country cannot be left to those who have been ruling till now if it has to be developed.

DEL97 NSA-SECURITY BREACH-LD DISMISS 3 CISF commandos dismissed from service over security breach at NSA Doval's residence New Delhi: Three CISF commandos have been dismissed from service and two senior officers of its VIP security unit shunted following an inquiry into a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi earlier this year, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL94 ED-JACQUELINE-3RDLD CHARGESHEET ED names Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in money laundering case involving conman Sukesh New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet naming Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, official sources said.

DEL90 CONG-AZAD-BIHAR Congress got a raw deal in Bihar, should have had at least 4 ministerial berths: Ghulam Nabi Azad New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday raised questions over the distribution of ministerial berths in Bihar and said while the government formation was a welcome step, his party has got a raw deal.

DEL62 CONG-BILKIS-3RDLD PM Bilkis case: Cong asks if PM Modi approved of Guj govt decision New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, asking whether he approved of the Gujarat government's decision.

DEL76 CBI-CATTLE-LD MONDOL Cattle smuggling case: CBI freezes FDs worth Rs 16.97 cr of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, family New Delhi: The CBI has frozen fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore allegedly belonging to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his family members in connection with a case of cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said Wednesday.

DEL98 JK-LD TERRORIST Kashmiri Pandit murder: J-K admin moves to attach house of terrorist; protest held in Jammu Srinagar/Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, even as the minority community held a massive protest in Jammu against the latest killing.

FOREIGN FGN39 UK-PM-RACE UK PM race: Liz Truss holds firm lead over Rishi Sunak London: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is holding on to a firm lead over former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to be elected Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister, according to a new survey of Tory voters on Wednesday.

By Aditi Khanna FGN38 LANKA-ADANI-PROJECTS Adani Group gets provisional approval for energy projects in Sri Lanka Colombo: Sri Lanka has granted provisional approval to Adani Green Energy for two wind projects of 286 MW and 234 MW for an investment of over USD 500 million in the country’s Northern province, Energy and Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekara announced on Wednesday.

