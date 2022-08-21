Left Menu

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:26 IST
Jill Biden Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday.

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," her spokesperson said in a statement.

The White House said on Tuesday that the first lady had tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. President Joe Biden himself also recently recovered from the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

