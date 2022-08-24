U.S. Representative Nadler wins tight incumbent-vs-incumbent primary in New York

U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, a congressman of some 30 years, beat fellow longtime Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney in a rare incumbent-vs-incumbent primary in New York, NBC News projected on Tuesday. The contest between two leading U.S. House of Representatives Democrats resulted from a court-mandated redrawing of districts in New York state.

Nadler is expected to hold the seat against a Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.

