Biden announces $3 bln in military aid for Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 17:14 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is providing Kyiv nearly $3 billion for weapons and equipment in Washington's "biggest tranche of security assistance to date", U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, six months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The approximately $2.98 billion in military aid "will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term", Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

