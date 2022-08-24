Left Menu

UK's Johnson pledges more help for Ukraine in last visit to Kyiv as PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday to mark the country's independence day, promising a further package of military support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 2,000 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 19:46 IST
The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 2,000 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement. "The UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war," Johnson, who has less than two weeks left as prime minister, said on Twitter.

The two candidates to replace Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak have both pledged to continue Britain's support for Ukraine. The result of the leadership contest will be announced on Sept. 5. Frontrunner Truss on Wednesday said she would be "Ukraine's greatest ally" if she becomes prime minister.

During Johnson's visit on Wednesday, his third to Kyiv since the conflict began six months ago and his last as prime minister, he was given Ukraine's 'The Order of Liberty' award for his support of Ukraine's freedom.

