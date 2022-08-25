Left Menu

China to promote fiscal, monetary policies to support job stabilisation-minister

25-08-2022
China will focus on expanding jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to support job market stabilisation, Li Zhong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said on Thursday.

China's employment situation has remained generally stable for a long time, but there has been persisting long-term pressure, Li told a press conference in Beijing.

