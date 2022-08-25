Left Menu

Responsibility of Parliament to act according to people's expectations and aspirations: Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:46 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said it is the responsibility of Parliament to act according to the expectations and aspirations of the people who see it as a medium of transformation in their socio-economic status.

Birla is leading the Indian parliamentary delegation to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Halifax in Canada.

Speaking at the conference, Birla said hopes and aspirations of people in a parliamentary democracy are expressed through Parliament.

''People see Parliament as a medium of transformation in their socio-economic status. Therefore, as the supreme representative body, it is the responsibility of Parliament to act according to the expectations and aspirations of the people,'' Birla said.

Talking to delegates from various countries, Birla urged them to build a prosperous, inclusive and enlightened society so that the benefits of development could reach the last person in the queue.

On the democratic system in India, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the people in India have consistently reposed their faith in democratic institutions through free and fair elections in the 75 years since independence.

The increasing voter turnout in elections has proved that the people consider democracy as the best form of governance, he said.

Later in the day, Birla met Speaker of Canada's Senate George J Furey. Talking about the recent presidential and vice-presidential elections, Birla told Furey that a tribal woman has been elected as President of the largest democracy.

