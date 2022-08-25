Zelenskiy says he and Biden discussed next steps in war against Russia
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:19 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had "a great conversation" with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday and thanked him for his support in the war against Russia.
"We discussed Ukraine's further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and (the) importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes," he tweeted in English.
