Japan to spend $1.83 mln on slain ex-PM Abe's state funeral
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-08-2022 07:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 07:24 IST
Japan will spend about 250 million yen ($1.83 million) on a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.
Abe was shot and killed at a campaign rally on July 8, and although funeral services were held soon after, Japan decided to hold a state funeral on Sept. 27, at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan venue.
