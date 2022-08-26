Graft charge: Kumaraswamy urges contractors' body to boycott govt tenders for 6 months

Amid the 40 per cent commission charge by the contractors' body in public works, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday urged them to boycott government tenders for six months, aimed at ending corruption.

The former Chief Minister alleged that both the national parties -- Congress and BJP -- have been indulging in ''percentage business'' and use such funds for elections and their parties.

''I request the office-bearers of the contractors' association to boycott government tenders for six months...let's see what happens. You should stop this system (commission) and should not be a part of it, as it amounts to cheating people of the State and destroying your own lives. Contractors have to get ready for this,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that the national parties with such ''percentage business'' fund elections in the State and in neighbouring ones send ''suitcases'' through their Delhi representatives like general secretaries and in-charges, whenever they visit.

He claimed that when he was the Chief Minister, the bill payments used to happen directly to the account of contractors every month, and had ensured that his party's Ministers don't get involved in the ''commission'' business, but the same cannot be said about Ministers from his former coalition partner- Congress, as they did not want him to interfere in their departments.

The contractors' association on Wednesday renewed its 40 per cent commission charge and said it would continue its fight demanding an independent judicial inquiry.

An association delegation, led by its president D Kempanna, met Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah and later alleged that the whole system was corrupt.

Last year, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the contractors' association had claimed ''harassment'' by Ministers, elected representatives and others, accusing them of demanding up to 30 per cent of the tender amount for approving a contract, and 5-6 per cent towards release of 'Letter of Credit' against pending bills.

Kumaraswamy, in response to a question, said a strong government, which would not work under any one's pressure, should come to power in Karnataka for this commission menace to end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)