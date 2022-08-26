Left Menu

TMC protests release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Yet, his party members in Gujarat allow the convicts of the heinous crime to be released, she said.Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning in 2002.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:37 IST
Members of the TMC women's wing hit the streets across West Bengal on Friday, protesting against the release of 11 convicts in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her family members.

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said releasing the convicts has set a dangerous precedent.

''We are ashamed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about 'nari shakti' and giving respect to women. Yet, his party members in Gujarat allow the convicts of the heinous crime to be released,'' she said.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning in 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven killed.

The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

The Trinamool Mahila Congress has been protesting since Thursday over a host of issues, including ''vendetta politics'' of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Minister Shashi Panja alleged the Centre indulges in politics of vengeance in opposition-ruled states by ''using'' the investigative agencies.

''The BJP leaders accused of the same charge are not touched. If the complaint is the same, there should be similar action irrespective of party loyalties. But the BJP chooses to raise or ignore allegations of corruption against politicians with an eye on political convenience,'' she claimed.

The CBI has arrested TMC's Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal in the cattle smuggling case, while ED arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the school jobs scam.

