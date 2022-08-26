Left Menu

Gehlot slams Ghulam Nabi Azad over his allegations against Congress leadership in resignation letter

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday took a dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his resignation from the party and his allegations against Rahul Gandhi and said "no one expected he would write such a letter".

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:31 IST
Gehlot slams Ghulam Nabi Azad over his allegations against Congress leadership in resignation letter
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday took a dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his resignation from the party and his allegations against Rahul Gandhi and said "no one expected he would write such a letter". "I read the statement of Azad, he has been my friend for over 42 years, I am deeply hurt, and I have no words to express what I feel about his resignation letter. The party gave him opportunities, be it Indira Gandhi or Sanjay Gandhi. He served at many positions in the party be it being MP from Maharashtra twice, five-six times Rajya Sabha member. Congress left no dearth in giving him opportunities. Whatever identity we have in the country, it is because of Congress and the faith of high command has on us. Only a few get a chance and not everyone. It is a challenge before the high command to select. No one expected he would write such a letter," Gehlot said.

"Congress gave him everything. Today, he is a known leader because of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi," he added. On Azad's allegations in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot said they were also called sycophants during Sanjay Gandhi's time.

"Today they are calling others sycophants. But Sanjay Gandhi did not care and that's why Azad became a so big leader. If Sanjay Gandhi had removed them in pressure as they are expecting from Rahul Gandhi, then nobody in the country would know the name of Azad." Another Congress leader BK Hariprasad said that Azad should not have left the party at a critical juncture.

"Man like him should not have a left party at this crucial junction. This shows he is unwilling to fight back. Blaming Rahul Gandhi is not right. He wanted to be in power. Loss only for Azad, not for Congress," Hariprasad said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022