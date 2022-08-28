Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 13:05 IST
PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the 'Parkash Purab' of the Guru Granth Sahib, and said its teachings make the society more just, inclusive and compassionate.

The occasion marks the completion of the compilation of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev in 1604.

''Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

