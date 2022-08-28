following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION: DEL90 LDALL TWIN TOWERS Reduced to rubble and dust: controlled explosions raze Noida towers in seconds Noida: Nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a mountain of rubble – watched by thousands from surrounding rooftops and lakhs on live television.

BOM33 GJ-MODI-LD RALLY (CORR) There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: PM Modi Bhuj (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there have been conspiracies to defame Gujarat and stop investments to his home state, but Gujarat ignored them and charted a new path of progress.

DEL87 GJ-MODI-LD-JAPAN India aims to be self-reliant in energy sector in 25 yrs: PM Modi Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India aims to be self-reliant in the energy sector in the next 25 years and electric vehicle, which is leading a ''silent revolution'', has a key role to play in achieving it.

DEL84 CONG-5THLD CWC Cong to hold election for party prez on Oct 17; No mention of Rahul's candidature at CWC New Delhi: Facing internal upheaval, the Congress on Sunday announced that the election for its president would be held on October 17, asserting that it is the only party in the country which follows such a democratic exercise.

DEL86 CONG-PM-GUJARAT Congress slams PM Modi over his Gujarat remarks, says its govts catalysed state's growth New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ''conspiracies to defame Gujarat'' remarks, saying the truth is that the state had emerged as an economic powerhouse long before he became the chief minister.

DEL89 CONG-KHURSHID-LD RAHUL Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Congress rank and file for party chief's post: Khurshid New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi remains the ''number one'' and the ''only'' choice of the Congress rank and file for the party chief's post, senior leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday after the schedule for the election of the AICC president was announced. BY Asim Kamal DEL88 CONG-LD CWC SHARMA Anand Sharma raises questions on electoral rolls at CWC meet: Sources New Delhi: Dissident Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday raised questions during the crucial CWC meeting on the preparation of electoral rolls for the AICC president's election and asked whether due process under the party's constitution was followed or not, sources claimed.

DEL51 2NDLD PM PM stresses on public awareness on malnutrition, water conservation; highlights expansion of Internet New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of social awareness in fighting malnutrition and promoting water conservation and also noted that expansion of internet connectivity has brought a new dawn in remote areas, especially in the Northeast.

BOM35 GJ-FORENSIC-LD SHAH (CORR) Govt aims to make forensic probe compulsory for offences attracting punishment of more than 6 yrs: Amit Shah Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the Centre has set a target of taking India's conviction rate higher than even the developed countries and integrating the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation. DEL79 POLL-KEJRIWAL-BJP-GUJARAT AAP poll campaign in Gujarat turned into mass movement against ruling BJP: Kejriwal New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in Gujarat has turned into a ''mass movement'' against the ruling BJP in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday.

MDS9 TL-CM-FARMERS T'gana CM to take lead in uniting peasants to fight against Centre Hyderabad: A meeting of the National Farmers Unions on Sunday adopted a resolution that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take the lead in uniting the farmers of the country from the village level to fight against the Centre, which is pursuing “anti-farmer policies” and protect the agriculture sector.

DEL73 AVI-2NDLD AKASA AIR Akasa Air suffers data breach New Delhi: Akasa Air, which started operations less than a month ago, has suffered data breach resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals.

DEL72 RUSSIA-ENVOY-LD INTERVIEW West's criticism of India for import of Russian oil reflects double standards: Russia New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The criticism of India by the Western countries over its import of Russian crude oil while exempting themselves from their ''own illegitimate sanctions'' is a reflection of their unprincipled position and double standards, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said on Sunday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan PTI VN VN

