Left Menu

Maharashtra NCP women wing chief faces FIR over 'derogatory' remarks against BJP leaders

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:11 IST
Maharashtra NCP women wing chief faces FIR over 'derogatory' remarks against BJP leaders
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) women cell's Maharashtra unit president Vidya Chavan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, an official said here.

According to the Santacruz police station official, the FIR (first information report) was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj against Chavan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against him, Shah and his party colleague and former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya. Kamboj said Chavan, a former legislator, made the comments in interviews to multiple TV news channels.

The NCP leader has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505-II (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, ill-will among classes) and 500 (punishment for defamation), among others, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022