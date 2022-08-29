Maharashtra NCP women wing chief faces FIR over 'derogatory' remarks against BJP leaders

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) women cell's Maharashtra unit president Vidya Chavan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, an official said here.

According to the Santacruz police station official, the FIR (first information report) was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj against Chavan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against him, Shah and his party colleague and former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya. Kamboj said Chavan, a former legislator, made the comments in interviews to multiple TV news channels.

The NCP leader has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505-II (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, ill-will among classes) and 500 (punishment for defamation), among others, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)