Maha: AIMIM leader accuses ministers of not taking time to review schemes for minorities

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday accused two Union ministers of not taking the time to review the schemes launched for the welfare of minorities. The AIMIM leader slammed Union ministers Dr Bhagwat Karad and Raosaheb Danve, who are from Aurangabad and Jalna, for the condition of schemes launched by the Centre for minority welfare.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:00 IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday accused two Union ministers of not taking the time to review the schemes launched for the welfare of minorities. Jaleel had on Monday held a district-level review meeting of 15 schemes run by the Central government for minority and held a press conference to talk about the status of these schemes today. The AIMIM leader slammed Union ministers Dr Bhagwat Karad and Raosaheb Danve, who are from Aurangabad and Jalna, for the condition of schemes launched by the Centre for minority welfare. ''Schemes were earlier launched as a 15-point programme by the prime minister for minority welfare. However, review meetings for these schemes have not been held in the last four years, despite the fact that two ministers from the BJP are from this region,'' Jaleel claimed. He further alleged that Dr Karad and Danve carry scissors in their pockets and keep inaugurating projects, but they can't spare time to review these schemes.

Officers don't have database with regards to minority people who have benefitted from the schemes and funds allotted for the same, the AIMIM leader claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

