Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrated in TN with fervour and piety

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with religious fervour, with devotees flocking to various Vinayaka temples in the state for offering special prayers.

The festival is more popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi in the state.

Popular temples including the one at Pillaiyarpatti in Sivaganga district held special prayers to mark the day, while a huge 'kozhukattai' (steamed dumpling) was offered at the Uchipillaiyar shrine atop the rockfort in Tiruchirappalli.

In households, people offered prayers to Ganesh idols made of clay, in line with the traditions. In Nagapattinam, a 32 ft Vinayaka idol made of fig tree wood was installed.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and BJP leaders K Annamalai and L Murugan (Union Minister) among others greeted people on the occasion. ''Let the grand festival bring peace, harmony, happiness and prosperity to all,'' the Governor said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

