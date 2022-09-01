House panel announces agreement to get Trump financial records -statement

A U.S. House of Representative committee said Thursday it had reached an agreement with Donald Trump and accounting firm Mazars USA on handing over some of the former president's financial records.

"After numerous court victories, I am pleased that my committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump fought for years to hide from Congress," said Representative Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. The agreement ends litigation by Trump, the panel's statement said.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In July, a U.S. appeals court largely upheld a congressional subpoena seeking financial records from Trump's accounting firm, but said some of the lawmakers' requests went too far.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously ruled that the Democratic-controlled House committee can obtain records from a period surrounding Trump's 2016 campaign and his time in office. The committee in April 2019 issued a subpoena for financial records as part of its investigation into what Maloney called Trump’s "unprecedented conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and foreign financial ties."

She said the agreement includes the handing over of "critical documents" that will help the panel in its investigation. The court ruling allowed the panel to obtain some records connected to the Trump hotel lease, as well as records tied to allegations that Trump violated financial disclosure laws and may have breached the U.S. Constitution's "emoluments" clause, which prevents federal officeholders from accepting payments from foreign governments without congressional approval.

