Jharkhand moving towards becoming Islamic nation: BJP MP

Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said the state is moving towards becoming an Islamic nation. Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "The government in Jharkhand is not going to last long. The way the pro-Pakistan forces are active, it is only the vote bank politics. The government is not going to run for the day and finally, the Chief Minister himself will have to go for mid-term polls. And, whenever the mid-term poll happens, the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with its full majority."

"The situation of Jharkhand is very bad and the state government is moving towards the creation of a new country due to vote bank politics. After Pakistan, Jharkhand and Santhal will be such a place which will merge with Bangladesh or become a separate Islamic nation," he stated. Referring to the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Dumka, the BJP leader said that law and order situation in the state had worsened under the present regime.

He alleged the state government is paying Rs 35 to 40 lakh for flight fares every day and bills are being paid for luxury hotels for the MLAs. Dubey further said, "Jharkhand is moving towards Islamization and I will not be surprised if Santhal Pargana and Jharkhand after 15- 20 years will demand a separate country."

Slamming the JMM-Congress government, he said, "Jharkhand government is constantly accusing BJP of destabilizing the government, I want to ask Jharkhand government why Maha Dalits were removed in Palamu? Why Ankita was burnt to death in her house? Why do Muslim men forcibly marry tribal girls? Bhognadih, where the tribals used to live, which was the village of Sidhu Kano. Muslims captured the entire village. Did we do this?" He alleged that the name of government schools in the state has been changed to Urdu School.

"There is a holiday on Friday instead of Sunday, no action has been taken on this. The education minister himself is there. Indulging in these things, after this, due to being close to Bangladesh, the entire demography has changed. Incidents like Ankita and the rise of PFI have increased in the state," he stated. Dubey said the Bharatiya Janata Party is raising the voice of the public.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of CM Hemant Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the portfolio of Mines Minister in 2021. In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.

The Governor had forwarded the BJP complaint to the ECI and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling alliance has 30 MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), 18 MLAs of the Congress and one MLA of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). (ANI)

